Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 185,464 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,464 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $65,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.50. 2,074,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.