Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 620.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $61,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,776. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

