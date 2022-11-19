Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $77.45. 9,229,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

