Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

