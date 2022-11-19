Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWEN. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

