Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWEN. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
