Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$23.46

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARX opened at C$18.97 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.20 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

