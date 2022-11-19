Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $113.67

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after acquiring an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,947,000 after acquiring an additional 316,487 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

