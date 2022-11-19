Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $163.47

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

