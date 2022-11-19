Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $24.88

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

