BTIG Research Increases Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $29.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,177,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,096 and sold 286,618 shares valued at $6,462,175. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.