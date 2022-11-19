Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,070 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).
Burberry Group Stock Performance
BRBY opened at GBX 2,098 ($24.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,140.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,115 ($24.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,855.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,740.99.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
