Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,070 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BRBY opened at GBX 2,098 ($24.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,140.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,115 ($24.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,855.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,740.99.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.20%.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.