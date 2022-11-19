Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.17) to GBX 2,190 ($25.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Burberry Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BURBY opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

