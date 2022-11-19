BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 34,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 326,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Up 6.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12.
About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.