BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 34,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 326,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

