C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

