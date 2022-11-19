C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) vs. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Financial Analysis

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -220.71% -30.11% -21.59% Bio-Techne 26.13% 16.37% 12.16%

Risk and Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

80.4% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 10.36 -$83.89 million ($2.17) -4.47 Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.66 $272.05 million $7.14 46.02

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 2 3 3 0 2.13 Bio-Techne 1 0 3 0 2.50

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.11, suggesting a potential upside of 76.59%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $456.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats C4 Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It offers its products under R&D Systems, Tocris Biosciences, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Exosome Diagnostics, and Asuragen brands. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

