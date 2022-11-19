Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CALA opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

