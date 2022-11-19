Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.68

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.68 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.39). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.39), with a volume of 7,920 shares trading hands.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £37.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.43.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

