Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 51.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 146,640 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

