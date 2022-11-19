Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Energizer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

