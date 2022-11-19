Canaccord Genuity Group Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$739.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$76,204.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,810.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,800 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

