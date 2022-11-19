Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$16.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOT has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.03 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.78 million and a PE ratio of 28.25.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750. In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,185 shares in the company, valued at C$886,048.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 348,852 shares of company stock worth $2,532,541.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.