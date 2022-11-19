Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Target Price to C$7.00

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Taiga Motors from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Taiga Motors Price Performance
OTC:TAIMF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Taiga Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
Taiga Motors Company Profile
Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.
