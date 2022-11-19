Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. 1,061,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

