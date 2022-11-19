Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$63.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

