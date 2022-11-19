Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$105.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$97.75 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.12 and a 52-week high of C$106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

