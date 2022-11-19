Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $35.17 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

