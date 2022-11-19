Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Carbon Streaming to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, suggesting that its stock price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s competitors have a beta of 6.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 241 1131 1665 58 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 321.97%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 60.55%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million 7.85 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.58

Carbon Streaming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -19.03% -12.17% Carbon Streaming Competitors -40.10% 12.92% 0.68%

Summary

Carbon Streaming competitors beat Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

