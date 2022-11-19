Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Hits $156.37 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Cardano has a market cap of $11.35 billion and $156.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.35 or 0.07300835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00078342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,414,659,010 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

