CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Lowered to $17.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of PRTS opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 219,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

