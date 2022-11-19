CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.22

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.22 and traded as low as $45.51. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 241 shares traded.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

