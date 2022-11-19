Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

