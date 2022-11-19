Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
