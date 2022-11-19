Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $501,237.46 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,513,718 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

