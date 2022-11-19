Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $36,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 658,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

