Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $65,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

GSLC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 303,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,182. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79.

