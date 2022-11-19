Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMPNF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (CMPNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.