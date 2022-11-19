Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPNF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Champion Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.