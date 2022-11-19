Chardan Capital Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $8.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 318.85% from the stock’s current price.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

FIXX opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 117,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 52.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

See Also

