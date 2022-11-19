Chardan Capital Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $8.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 318.85% from the stock’s current price.
FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.
FIXX opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
