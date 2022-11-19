Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 403.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,060.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,191.36.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.