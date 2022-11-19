Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 23,117 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 737.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 4,714,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.