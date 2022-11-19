Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 230,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,746 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.18. 3,559,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The firm has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

