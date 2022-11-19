Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. 176,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $141.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

