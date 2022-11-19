Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $6.29 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $338.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.