Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.82. 2,160,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,553. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.73.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

