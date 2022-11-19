Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 6,944 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. 473,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $184.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

