Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. 6,328,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.