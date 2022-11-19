Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,089 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 4.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $135,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $167.75. 2,130,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,739. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

