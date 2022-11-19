Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as low as C$11.26. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 4,686 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.50. The company has a current ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Chesswood Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

