Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $182.99. 7,661,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,076. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

