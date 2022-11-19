Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.05.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.26 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $75.68.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $7,522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

