Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Children’s Place Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 78.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

