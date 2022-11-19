Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

