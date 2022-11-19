Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.
Children’s Place Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.